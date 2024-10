So the summer is going well, your garden is thriving and then “they” arrive — the weeds and the pests that attack your plants.

Penn State Master Gardener Gary White will give great advice on how to fend off those nasty critters and bothersome growths with safe, environmentally friendly methods.

This class will be at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. To register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.