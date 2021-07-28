CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green council meeting July 21, Leah Rosencrans, partner of the accounting firm Murphy, Dougherty, & Company, presented council an audit for the year 2020. She gave a modified approval based on the way council budgets its accounts.

“It was a clean audit,” she said.

Rosencrans went through the general fund with council. She reported that the balance for Dec. 21, 2020, was $288,739 — an increase of $6,590 for the year. She also reported the revenue to be $603,000 — an expenditure of $597,000.

She said that council budgeted to decrease the fund balance by $835,000 but was able to increase it by $6,000. She then announced the liquid fuels balance to be approximately $76,000, which is a decrease of about $37,000 for the year. She said that the expenditures in the liquid fuels fund were for paving in 2020.

She then moved on to the capital projects fund.

“This fund accounts for large purchases that were made or construction,” she said.

Rosencrans said that the balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, was approximately $106,000 — a decrease of $22,000 for the year. She said that the general fund contributed around $41,000 for the year and the sewer fund contributed $10,000 to the capital projects fund. She said that during the year, the capital projects fund spends approximately $100,000 to purchase a dump truck and accessories. She announced the sewer fund amounted to approximately $821,000 — an increase of $72,000 for the year. She said that the total revenues were $418,000 and total expenditures, $338,000.

“The borough is currently free of debt,” she told council members. “Basically overall, the borough is in fantastic condition. You have a solid fund balance. You do a great job keeping expenditures down.”

Rosencrans thanked everyone for cooperating with the audit. Council voted to accept the audit and authorize payment for it.

For the mayor’s report, council president Joe Barrasse reported for Mayor Ken McGraw has been working with zoning officer George Parker. He said that they both issued a demolition permit for the former Hawk Oil property, which is planned to become an office building. He said that it is currently back in the hands of the state, and they are waiting to hear from PennDot and DEP (Department of Environmental Protection).

Solicitor Al Weinschenk added that Lackawanna County approved the land development plan for the property. In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns warned council members about unemployment false complaints going around everywhere. He said that it’s considered to be identity theft. He advised council members to call the police department if it happens to them. He also announced that the police department hired a full-time police officer, Steve Hall, and a part-time officer.

In his solicitor’s report, Weinschenk read Resolution 6 of 2021, in which Clarks Green entered into a police contract with the Clarks Summit Police Department to provide police protection to the borough of Clarks Green for a five-year period commencing Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2026. He said that Clarks Green will pay Clarks Summit $86,322 for 2022; $88,041 for 2023; $89,809 for 2024; $92,505 for 2025; $95,278 for 2026. Council voted to approve the police contract.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, councilman Dave Rinaldi gave an update about the plant renovation. He said that the manufacturer agreed to replace the stainless steel tanks with 316 stainless steel tanks. He mentioned that when the piping was checked, there was no pitting in the third bio-reactor so it didn’t need to be changed. Also, Rinaldi said the ARWA switched the alarm monitor service from Allied Control to Dialogue Elite. He also reported that ARWA purchased a pipe camera system.

“This spring, ARWA was practicing with the camera,” he said. “We had two employees that are certified to use it, and that service has been offered to the three municipalities that make up the jointure, and it was used by South Abington for the first time last month.”

Rinaldi said that ARWA is charging the municipalities $35 an hour to use the camera. He said that anyone who wants to use it can call and schedule an appointment.

In his health/safety report, Dr. Terry Cochran warned not to throw face masks away. He said that about 35,000 people in the U.S. were infected by the delta variant.

In his public works report, Rinaldi said that DPW (Department of Public Works) received two bids for the paving project. He said that sub-surface including storm-water piping is needed on Possum Way and a sewer lid is sticking out in the intersection of Evans Street and Armstrong Avenue. He announced the bid from American Asphalt to be $169,390 and the bid from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. to be $252,745. He said that the estimate of the project was $112,375.

“We have a difference of what was budgeted and the low bid of $57,615,” he said. Rinaldi said that the solicitor and engineers reviewed the bids and recommend awarding the bid to American Asphalt.

Council voted to award the bid to American Asphalt at the amount of $169,390.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes announced the certificate of deposit from FNCB Bank, which matured on June 23, was renewed for a year and added $25,000 to it. He said that the balance is now $76,000. He mentioned that the next certificate of deposit matures on Sept. 30. Also, he said that real estate transfer tax is up $7,000 and the realty tax is up $12,000.

“That’s just a timing issue because we’re unlikely to collect much more from this point forward,” he said.

Hughes announced the wage and earned income tax is up $29,000. He said that the miscellaneous tax increased $24,000 compared to last year, and the sewer use charges are up $10,000. He also said that the net income is up $79,000 compared to last year. He said that the expenses total is $20,000 lower and the net income is about $100,000 higher than a year ago. Council voted to approve the budget.