DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting, July 8, councilman Albert Propst during his public relations/communications report, introduced planning commission member Gregory Palaskas, who pitched many ideas to revitalize Dalton to council members. First, he announced that he teamed with the Dalton Fire Company to start a Halloween party at the Dalton Fire Hall a few years ago.

“We’re doing that again this year,” he said.

Palaskas said the Halloween party will be on Friday, Oct. 30. He then brought up the Platt Park Music Series. He mentioned that he’s been doing open mics for about 15 years. He said that he hopes to have music at that park every Sunday.

“With the proper volunteers, we can still make it happen,” he said.

Palaskas, who teaches at Keystone College, brought up the idea pf getting the college’s music department involved as well as the music department of the Lackawanna Trail school district. Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar asked about an insurance procedure. Palaskas suggested to have the musicians sign off before they play. Bonczar replied that council will have their annual insurance review. Council president Bill Brandt concurred with the need of focus and a procedure.

“Anything that happens or does happen in town through us, we need to do it the proper way because of liabilities and public money,” he told Palaskas. “You, as an individual, it’s fantastic that want to get involved in this.”

Brandt suggested getting a focus to proceed with these ideas. Councilman Len Peters suggested for council to go on record saying that they support Palaskas. Propst also expressed his support.

“This is exactly what we want,” he told Palaskas. “You’re literally doing exactly what we want Dalton to grow into and have these mature things to take place.”

Palaskas also said that before the COVID-19 pandemic the planning commission surveyed about 150 Dalton residents about which business should be added to the town.

“The thing they desired the most was a grocery store or bakery,” he said. “Second was coffee shop. The third was more events specifically for children or senior citizens.”

Palaskas recalled the Dalton Artisans Market. He said that it was originally started as a flea market. He said that the planning commission refined the idea to only accepting fine arts and artisans with the possibility of food trucks at Streamside Park. He mentioned that he was looking to charge $15 per vendor and proceeds will go to park renovations. He suggested doing trail runs like in the fall or winter. Mayor Aaron Holzman said they must look at the schedules of the girls’ softball league.

Palaskas also pitched the idea of a community garden, which the planning commission planned two years ago. He said that it was to help with the Dalton Food Pantry. He said they were looking at land near the park but needs constant volunteers.

Propst said that it will be a good idea for next year since the growing season for this year already began. Lastly, Palaskas mentioned that he and fellow planning commission member Bill Guest reached out to Dalton-in-Furness, Dalton’s sister community in the United Kingdom. He said that the mayors of both towns wanted to collaborate and parallel their events. He said that Dalton-in-Furness is known for their Christmas events. He said there’s a lighting event, a Christmas decoration competition, and a winter market in November.

“That might be a good way to test the waters there as far as the artisans market goes,” he said. Holzman suggested to plan the music at Platt Park first and see how it goes. Brandt thanked Palaskas for his enthusiasm.

In his president’s report, Brandt thanked everyone involved in the tree dedication for the late James Gray on the Fourth of July.

In his finance report, Holzman announced that the current tax collector is retiring, and the committee is looking for an interim tax collector. He said that they interviewed Laura Evans, who works with the tax collector in Fleetville.

“Someone is going to need to run for tax collector,” said Brandt. “This is good practice for her (Evans). If she likes it, maybe she’ll run, hopefully.”

Council voted to hire Evans as interim tax collector. Also, Holzman read a letter from the insurance carrier on behalf of the Dalton Fire Company. He read the request for the approval of annual fundraising events such as Dalton Fire Carnival (July 14-17), Firemen’s Parade (July 16), Dalton Fire Company chicken barbecue (September), and wine festival (Oct. 2). He said that according to the letter, council is required to provide workers’ comp coverage. Council voted to approve the letter.

In his public works report, Brandt announced that DPW (Department of Public Works) has two trucks — one brand new and the other six years old. He said that the DPW crew is doing patch work and ditch work around town. He said that they are also constantly watering the flowers on the hanging baskets. For planning/zoning, Bonczar said that there is concern over speeding through town. She said she hopes the grant money being sent can be used to purchase at least one speed sentry. She also mentioned planning for the Christmas tree lighting. She also announced plans for memorial banners representing local veterans to be displayed on telephone poles.

“These things are being looked into,” she said. “Nothing is suggested or made in stone.”

In old business, Brandt suggested to raise money to repair the clock on Main Street. Also, Brandt said that he talked to people about zoning and found programs through the state that could help a zoning officer learn the types of things needed. Also, Brandt said that the police cars of the Dalton Police Department will need to be replaced. He said that the manufacturers are not in stock. He suggested to obtain approval for a purchase order to be able to get a car when they become available.

Council voted to begin the process of a purchase order. Also, council is looking for applicants to join the Dalton Police Department. Interested applicants can contact Dalton police chief Chris Tolson.