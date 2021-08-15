🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Council meeting Aug. 4, council president Gerrie Carey read a proclamation honoring junior councilman Ron Thomas and declaring Aug. 4, 2021, as “Ron Thomas Day” in the borough of Clarks Summit.

She said that he was born in South Abington Township and became a resident of Clarks Summit at age 11. She said that he became a junior councilman during his junior year of high school.

“Entering into his senior year in school, (Thomas) is continuing this position clearly following the path of his sister Roni Lopez,” she said. “He has always believed that he could help change and improve his community. He credits both his mother and Mayor Herman Johnson, whom he has known for ten years, in helping him find his goals and ambitions.”

In other business:

Borough manager Virginia Kehoe mentioned a recommendation to flip-flop the ordinance 2021-03 (not allowing parking on Claremont Avenue) so that there’s no parking on the odd side of the street and allow parking on the even side. She said that the properties on the even side are higher than the one on the odd side.

“So there’s no way that parking in any way, shape, or form causes water to get into properties,” she said.

Kehoe said that when the Lazar residents, who live on Claremont Avenue, said that they were getting water in the basement, it was not caused by curbing or parking. She said that the recommendation is to put storm drains at the end of the 200 block of Claremont Avenue and intercept most of the water coming down the hill and move it to Stone Avenue.

She explained that the two inlets will be on School Street at the bottom of either side of Claremont Avenue. She said that the Department of Public Works already scheduled this task, and that the storm drains will be installed by the end of August.

Solicitor Kevin Hayes reported that Louis Serafini signed a lease agreement for a property on Winola Road so that council is protected from further claims regarding water on it. He recommended that council approves the bid made by Serafini during the repository sale at $1,989.

In other news, Carey as well as councilwomen Roni Lopez and Kathleen Simrell formed a Christmas decorating committee and invite anyone who would like to decorate for Christmas to get in touch with the borough office.

In other business, council:

• Voted to open a checking account for ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds.

• Voted to transfer funds for the APR (annual percentage rate)

• Voted to suspend meter parking for the ABPA (Abington Professional & Business Association) Art Festival.