🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting Aug. 9, supervisor Joseph Sproul regretfully relinquished his seat as supervisor since he is moving out of the township.

He mentioned that he enjoyed his 30 years as a supervisor.

“Everyone is forthright (and) honest,” he said. “(We) dealt with issues, took care of the people, spent money that we had, not money we didn’t have.”

Township manager David O’Neill said that he enjoyed working with Sproul for 20 years.

Supervisor Giles Stanton recalled when Sproul first became a supervisor when he moved to South Abington Township.

Supervisor Mark Dougherty, who had been working with Sproul for the whole 30 years, thanked Sproul for his service. “We did a lot of projects together for the last three decades,” he said.

Magisterial district judge Paul Keeler then swore in Don Snyder, who has been a resident of South Abington Township for 40 years.

Snyder said that he is a licensed insurance agent and a retired paramedic who worked for Lackawanna County Mobile Intensive Care Unit before it moved to the CMC. He mentioned that he is the vice president and life member of the Chinchilla Hose Company and a life member of the Clarks Summit Fire Company as well as a member of the Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069.

In other news, O’Neill said that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will continue with the Scranton Beltway Project, for which Route 81 is planned to be widened and a third lane will be added. This project was on hold due to COVID.

Many residents, whose homes on Edella Road, Willowbrook Road, and Willow Lane are threatened to be taken, attended the meeting to express concern about losing their homes.

Willow Lane resident Robert Keating said that he asked Gary Graham, assistant chief of the turnpike commission, for information about what’s going to happen. He said that Graham told him that he can’t release any detailed information since there is federal money involved.

“That’s the crutch he’s (Graham) using as to lack of information that could be giving out detail,” he said.

Keating mentioned that Graham eluded to him that less than a “handful” of homes (four to six) would be lost and other homes will lose their properties. He said that he and other residents formed a committee but the turnpike commission refused to meet with them. He said that he reached out to the supervisors.

Edella Road resident Daneen Reese said that she called project manager Mark Raup and left a message saying, “This is ludicrous. Here we have all these people who are affected psychologically, emotionally. People die. There are residents who pass away. Their wives and their husbands are left in limbo.”

Reese said that Raup never called her back. She said that she received a call from Graham telling her that everything was put on hold due to COVID. She said that she asked for Mark Compton, executive director of the turnpike commission. She said that she called him but he didn’t answer.

She said that her former co-worker, Ann Marie Holly, who is a retired nurse, underwent surgery and needs to stay at a nursing home for short-term rehab. She said that her doctors told Holly that she can’t go home to her bi level due to her limitations. She also recalled surveyors showing up unannounced and placing pink ribbons to survey for the turnpike commission.

O’Neill said that Raup told him point blank that he is unable to tell him anything but wants to hold a meeting. He said that he contacted the township officials and arranged for a public meeting on Monday, Aug. 23.

In other business, secretary Jo Ann Pane read Resolution 2021-10, which requests grant money to purchase ten new handheld, portable radios for the South Abington Police Department. She said that the grant maximum is $5,000, but needs $4,707. The supervisors voted to accept the resolution.

O’Neill read Resolution 2021-11, in which the supervisors changed the wording of the Emergency Services 911 Dispatch Protocol from “basic life support” to “advanced life support.” He explained that it was noticed about a week ago. The supervisors voted to accept the resolution.