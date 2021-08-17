🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Aug. 12, Frank Bolock, in his solicitor’s report, announced that the next council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, will begin with a public hearing regarding the Dalton Sewer Authority. He said that the authority’s formation was incorporated by Dalton Borough in 1969 and its terms of existence was 50 years.

“That has now formally expired,” he said. “There has been an extension granted by the Commonwealth for several months.”

Bolock said that the Dalton Sewer Authority during their meeting, which was a week before, approved a resolution to file their amendments to their articles of incorporation. The purpose is to extend the sewer authority for another 50 years. He said that the borough needs to have a public meeting to see if anyone objects to the existence. He also mentioned that a liaison of Dalton borough is needed. Councilman Len Peters volunteered.

In other business, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that Bill Guest, member of the planning commission, received permission from council to write a brief history of Dalton for the website (www.daltonboro.com). Also, she mentioned that the Schirg family has access to historical records, which go back to the early founders of Dalton. She said they hope to do a co-op project to share the history.

“We’re concerned about preserving our history,” she said. “So that’s one of the projects the planning commission’s working on.”

Bonczar mentioned that the Schirg family wants to donate a bench in memory of the late police chief Jim Gray. Also, she said that the planning commission is looking at appointments to honor veterans.

She also announced that the Dalton Business & Professional Association will have a planning meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

In other business, councilman Albert Propst said that he called the insurance policy carrier about holding a musical event at Platt Park. He said that he was told that a waiver isn’t necessary.

“Basically, we just need to vote to go ahead and approve,” he said.

Council voted to approve the request to have music at Platt Park for free, allowing people to play acoustic music there.