CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Council meeting Aug. 18, zoning officer George Parker announced three issues regarding stormwater runoff.

The first issue he discussed was a cul-de-sac near 103 Pineview Circle. He said there’s an inlet but not at the lowest point, causing water to flow into a property owner’s driveway.

“It’s causing him damage to his yard and his foundation,” Parker said.

Parker said the borough engineer performed a study to determine a solution for the flow problem. He said that he came up with an engineering estimate of $103,106 to install an additional catch basin. He asked council if it’s a borough issue.

Council president Joe Barrasse said that he consulted with solicitor Al Weinschenk, who claimed it to be a borough issue.

Council voted to authorize the engineers to get three proposals for repairs and catch basins needed on 103 Pineview Circle. The second issue Parker mentioned was a drainage situation in the vicinity of 321 Crest Drive. He said that he spoke with the owner before when he applied for a permit for a deck. He said that the owner asked questions to people in the borough including the solicitor.

“It appears there was never a dedication of the stormwater system of that development to the borough,” said Parker. “Therefore, there would not be borough purchases.”

Weinschenk said that he and Parker reviewed the subdivision map of Crest Drive back in 2013. He said that the storm drainage from Gordon Drive to Crest Drive is indicated on the subdivision plan in the border of Clarks Summit.

“There’s no easements granted to the borough either by the developer or any of the property owners that would obligate the borough to prepare the portion of the drainage facility that is on the private property or any other family there,” he said.

Weinschenk said that the borough had no responsibility to maintain, repair, or replace the swales or underground pipes in the area. He mentioned that the borough placed a culvert under Gordon Drive because it was underneath a public road. Parker said the third issue was a stormwater drainage situation on 200 Squirrel Run. He said that the owner told him that the back of the property is deluged with water, which flows from Fairview Road along the rear line of the development. He said that he will investigate it further.

In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi announced that he received a proposal from Auto Artist, located in Factoryville, to do lettering on the two new trucks, the F-350 and the F-550. He said that the proposal is $250 per truck.

“The foreman got us a proposal from one of the few places that actually do hand painting of the lettering,” he said.

Council voted to approve the proposal from Auto Artist in the amount of $500. Also, Rinaldi said that American Asphalt began the paving project by placing markings on Possum Way and the intersection of Evans Street and Armstrong Avenue. He said that American Asphalt will replace the piping and catch basins and restore the curbs on Possum Way. He said that they will examine the base to determine repairs and then pave the roads. In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi mentioned that ARWA has a new member Casey Monagan, an engineer from South Abington Township, to fill in the term of Bob Kelly who is currently retired.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes suggested to establish an account specifically for the American Recovery Plan funds. “So that as we disburse those funds, we have a trail as to the receipt of the money and the disbursement of the money,” he said.

Hughes said that he talked with NBT Bank, in which he suggested establishing a checking account with a minimum of $1,000 and an interest rate of 0.01%.

Council voted to establish an account at NBT Bank under the name of Clarks Green Borough American Recovery Plan in the amount of $72,954.44. Secretary Jo Ann Culbertson told Hughes that he will have to produce a report every year if they do this. Hughes withdrew the motion and made another motion to authorize the establishment after the review with the auditors. Council voted to approve this motion.

In his mayor’s report, Ken McGraw announced that construction will begin soon for Astra Wealth Advisors, which will be located in the old Hawk Oil property.

In other business, council voted to order leaf bags for distribution to borough residents to be delivered by council and inform residents to only put the out on either Thursday night or Friday morning.