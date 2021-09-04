🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna Historical Society has rescheduled its four-part genealogy workshop at the Albright Memorial Library in the Community Room.

Sessions will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants must commit to all sessions before registering.

Genealogy research is overwhelming, and the wealth of online resources often confuse the process further. This workshop is geared for those who are just starting a family genealogy project, or those who are “stuck” in the process. Participants will learn where to look for information and how to utilize resources. The workshop will focus on local resources available in Lackawanna and the surrounding counties, Pennsylvania state resources, and national records — international searches will not be addressed.

The fee for the workshop is $15 for society members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants are asked to bring a laptop, three-ring binder, and notepaper, and may bring bottled water and a snack. The workshop is limited to ten people; call the Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com to register.

For more information, contact the Society by email at lackawannahistory@gmail.com.