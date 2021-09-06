🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons in Dalton are working on the finishing details for their Annual Fall Festival to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m., at the OLA Church Grounds on Seminary Road in Dalton.

On Saturday, they feature a BBQ Pig Roast, and on Sunday, a Chicken BBQ.

Free parking and no admission. Also enjoy delicious food, pizza, potato pancakes, clam chowder, homemade baked goods, bountiful baskets, silent auction, white elephant, and children’s games (on Sunday). Saturday night entertainment features Andy Bower and Peak Evolution; Sunday entertainment is The Quietmen and Vocal Accord Barbershop Quartet. The Rev. Arbogaste Satoun is pastor. For more information call 570-351-6842.