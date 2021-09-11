🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department, as part of its ARTS Engage! Initiative, is sponsoring The Art of Chinese Tea Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. featuring Dr. Kathy Wang, an authority on the subject, in Shopland Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center at 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

Tea ceremonies have been performed in China for centuries and are an integral part of Chinese culture. These activities focus on slowing down and appreciating the moment, promoting relaxation and well-being. This is especially important as the public faces mental health issues during the ongoing pandemic.

The program will include a presentation on the history of the Chinese tea ceremony, tea samples and a Guzheng, or Chinese zither performance, by Dr. Wang.

All current guidelines by the CDC and the state will be strictly followed and masks are highly encouraged. Because of COVID-19, space is extremely limited, and reservations are required to attend. To reserve a spot call 570-963-6590, ext. 3176, or email arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org.

The ARTS Engage! initiative focuses on supporting and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and arts for health and wellness.