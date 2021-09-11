🔊 Listen to this

The Archbald Neighborhood Association will be hosting a community day and launching their virtual walking tour of Archbald at the Laurel Street Trailhead of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Archbald on Sept. 12, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m.

There also will be several community organizations in attendance such as the Eynon Archbald Lion’s Club, and Archbald Borough Colliery Committee, the Fish and Boat Commission, and the Lackawac Sanctuary. There will be interactive activities and crafts for kids, food, historical re-enactments, and music.

The Archbald Neighborhood Association will be launching their virtual walking tour, titled “Archbald: Past, Present, and Future,” which highlights the natural and cultural history of Archbald. It features the voices various experts and mover and shakers of the Valley and uses the app VoiceMap.

The Archbald Neighborhood Association is a local community organization which aims to develop and implement creative community-based projects to encourage economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods, and enhance the well being of the residents. ANA’s goal is to make Archbald a place where people enjoy living.

“We are so excited to share our virtual walking tour with the community! So many people have worked tirelessly on this, and we really think we have curated the most interesting stories about Archbald past and present,” stated founders Sarah Gabriel and Kayleigh Cornell of the the Archbald Neighborhood Association.

This project was supported by a Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Community grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Domenick, Esq. and Chris Chermak.

The rain date for the event is set for Sept. 19, 2021.