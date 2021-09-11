🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle sets auditions for the hilarious comedy, “4 Weddings and an Elvis,” by Nancy Frick, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton, on Monday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Show dates are Nov. 11 to 21, (Thursday through Sunday).

Needed:

• A man who can somewhat do an Elvis impression with a little bit of singing

• Females 20-60’s

• Males 20-70’s.

For more information contact the director, Kate Martin, at 610-741-4341.

About the show

Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies!

In the hilarious “Four Weddings and an Elvis,” we witness four of her funniest and most memorable:

• Bev and Stan, who are getting married by the King himself as revenge on their exes.

• Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn’t know who they are.

• Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive

• And the final, most touching, wedding of all – Sandy’s fifth and final wedding to the love of her life!