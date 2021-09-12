🔊 Listen to this

Get ready to kick off the fall harvest season. The annual Harvest Festival turkey dinner will return to St. John Vianney Parish on Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.

Held at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Township, the dinner will be drive-through takeout only. Tickets are $13 for adults and $6 for children, and may be purchased in advance through the parish office or at the door. Help support our parish community and enjoy a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and vegetables, as well as sauerkraut slaw, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pie.

In an effort to keep our volunteers and guests safe while still providing popular activities, outdoor booths will be set up for basket raffles and wreaths. Tickets are also available for a $5,000 raffle!

Directions: Take 1-81 to exit 201 (East Benton) and turn right heading east onto Route 438. Corpus Christi Church is located two miles on the right. The church can also be reached by following Route 247 to Route 438.