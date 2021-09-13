🔊 Listen to this

The Greenhouse Project is excited to announce a community fall festival: “Honeybee & Harvest Day” on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. at The McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park.

It’s a free, family-friendly, all ages community day which celebrates honeybees and the harvest season. The event features an all-ages Honeybee Costume Parade through Nay Aug Park, harvest demonstrations, apple cider making, pumpkin and face painting, local food and vendors, music and fun craft activities.

The Honeybee Costume Parade encourages everyone to make their own honeybee costume and join the fun. Participating “Bees” will gather to form the parade in Nay Aug Park, in the parking lot near The Treehouse at noon. The parade will begin shortly after, and will march with members of the Scranton High School Band on the way to The McNulty Greenhouse where the Honeybee & Harvest Day festival will take place. On route to The Greenhouse, the parade will briefly stop to honor some of our essential “worker bees” at Geisinger CMC at 12:30.

“The Greenhouse Project is so pleased to offer Honeybee & Harvest Day. It will be a lively celebration of honeybees and other pollinators and their vital role in the production of our food,” Executive Director Jane Risse stated. “We invite members of the community to come join in The Honeybee Costume Parade and festival. It will be a lively visual spectacle that further proves that Scranton is a happening destination.”

Honeybee & Harvest Day is sponsored by Geisinger and Toyota of Scranton, and hosted in cooperation with Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority (SMRA) and the City of Scranton.

For further details, visit www.scrantongreenhouse.org or email getGHPinfo@gmail.com .