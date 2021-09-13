🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee is planning another event that should be a big hit for kids in our area: Tunkhannock Touch A Truck.

When you were a kid, would you have loved to see the insides of a fire truck, an ambulance, a police vehicle, a tractor trailer, or just any truck? Would you have loved to meet the drivers of those trucks and vehicles to ask them what they do? Do you have a child or grandchild who would like to do so?

You and your young ones will have the chance to get acquainted with these trucks and vehicles and their operators on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as Touch A Truck returns for the third year at Lazybrook Park on Route 6 just east of Tunkhannock.

Sponsored by ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, Austin-Corps, Comfort Inn & Suites, D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., Ranwood, Inc., Riverfront Sports, Milnes Engineering, Construction & Survey, Reeves Rent-a-John, Sherwood Freightliner and The Freeze, everyone is welcome to this rain or shine event.

The $5 per person admission helps support children’s programming at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. The first 400 children will receive a free firefighter’s hat and many participants will also be handing out free items for the kids.

Tunkhannock Touch A Truck at Lazybrook Park will feature 15 trucks and vehicles as diverse as a school bus, horse trailer and mini pony, game warden vehicle and bear transfer unit, ambulance, fire engine, fuel delivery truck, police vehicle, tractor trailer, sand truck, and many others that kids will enjoy climbing up in for a photo opportunity and to beep the horn. Lazybrook Park is the perfect setting to stroll from one vehicle to the next, taking time out to visit the food trucks and vendors or enjoy a picnic lunch, and to visit the playground.

Food trucks will be on hand for a snack or lunch. These favorites are planning to be there: Manning’s Ice Cream, Giddy Up and Go Snack Shack, and Southwest Savory. A few vendors great for kids will also be there, including Pop Pop’s Toys.

The third annual Tunkhannock Touch A Truck is fun for the whole family. Organized by the Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee, all proceeds will support free and low cost children’s programming, such as preschool music and art classes. For information about the event, call 570-836-1022 x3.