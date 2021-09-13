🔊 Listen to this

Do you find yourself looking for good news these days?

In these uncertain times it is so reassuring to have some good news, so you will be so encouraged to hear that Fall Film Festival at the Dietrich Theater is scheduled for Oct. 8 through Oct. 28, with a lineup of films that will delight and enlighten you.

As Erica says, “This is truly Tunkhannock’s Tribeca!” 21 films in 21 days. 21 comical, heartwarming, historical, thrilling foreign and independent films that you can see right here in historic downtown Tunkhannock. Film booker Ronnie Harvey and Executive Director Erica Rogler are so pleased to share them with you.

Erica is especially impressed with the array of documentaries in this festival: from Frida Kahlo to Hidden Life of Trees. Let me whet your appetite by telling you about some of them.

“Exhibition on Screen: Frida Kahlo” presents a new look at the innovative artist’s life and works, helping us understand her art and her lust for life, politics, men and women.

“The Hidden Life of Trees” features the author of the best selling book, Peter Wohleiben, who understands the language of trees and brings us new knowledge of how they communicate with each other.

Most of us missed the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival in New York City, making the new film “Summer of Soul” a first chance to see the performances of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and so many more.

For comic relief for all cat lovers, “Cat Video Fest 2021” is a must-see. This film is a joyous compilation of the best submissions of cat videos, sure to charm and amuse all of us cat owners, just pure fun and an appreciative celebration of our feline friends. The makers of the film use the proceeds to help support cat charities and shelters, a needy and worthy cause.

I can’t wait for our Oktoberfest Opening Night Gala on Friday, Oct. 8, when the featured films will be “Swan Song” and “Road Runner: A film About Anthony Bourdain.” I always gather as many relatives as I can to join me for Opening Night, a night of amazing hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, delectable desserts, and marvelous company. It is not too early to make your reservation by calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

I remember so well our first Touch-a-Truck event three years ago when so many turned up at Lazy Brook Park in Tunkhannock to get up close and personal with big rigs and other vehicles. Everyone, children and adults, had a chance to climb up in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, and hear the stories of the owners and drivers. It was a rainy day, but no one cared. It was just a day to have fun and become friendly with the drivers and their vehicles that we usually just whiz by on the highway.

This year Touch-a-Truck returns on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Lazybrook Park with 15 trucks, including a school bus, horse trailer, game warden vehicle and bear transfer unit, ambulance, fire engine, fuel delivery truck, and more. Food trucks such as Mannings Ice Cream, Giddy Up and Go Snack Shop, and Southwest Savory will be there to help make your day complete. New this year will be Pop Pop’s Toys and other vendors for kids. Admission is $5 for each person, to support children’s programming at the Dietrich Theater. Tunkhannock Touch a Truck is sponsored by ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, Austin-Corps, Comfort Inn & Suites, D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., Ranwood, Inc., Riverfront Sports, Milnes Engineering, Construction & Survey, Reeves Rent-a-John, Sherwood Freightliner, WNEP-TV Channel 16, Sherman Construction, and The Freeze.

Thank you also to the Dietrich Fundraising Committee for all of your hard work.

I don’t know about you, but in the midst of recent personal loss of a dear friend, along with the onslaught of crises in our world, I am always looking for good news. I find so much good news right here as I sit at my desk at the Dietrich. Now I can look forward to three weeks of the best foreign and independent films beginning Oct. 8. What a gift! And I can look forward to the total joy of young and old alike as they stream into Lazybrook Park for Touch-a-Truck on Sept. 18.

Won’t you come along and enjoy these good news events with us?