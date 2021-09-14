🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Celebrate Halloween in Scranton with a bit of history.

The Lackawanna Historical Society’s “Scranton After Dark” haunted walking tours will return this Halloween season. Join the society for a guided walking tour around Downtown Scranton for tales of mayhem and mysterious happenings at some of your favorite places, as well as findings from past paranormal investigations. Tours will be given on Friday evenings: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, and Oct. 29. Each tour begins at 7 p.m. and will meet at the society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton, and the walk will take about 1.5 hours.

Join us to learn more about Scranton’s perfidious past! Tours are $15 per person; advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased through our website at lackawannahistory.org. All tours will be limited to 20 people, and participants must follow all local and CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the event.

The society has also expanded our virtual scavenger hunt to spotlight the many cultures that call Lackawanna County home. “Valley Quest: Showcasing Culture” will be open from Oct. 6 through Nov. 4 and will send participants on a mission around Lackawanna County to find interesting, often overlooked sites representing different ethnic groups or remnants of local history. Clues will be emailed to players each Wednesday, and will be focused on specific area of the county — the Upper Valley and Waverly, the Mid-Valley, and Scranton neighborhoods. Participants will compete as teams, and work to complete a “challenge” at each site, either to take a photo or gather objects.

For more information about these programs, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Order tickets here.