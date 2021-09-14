🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — At a special meeting of Clarks Green Council Sept. 1, Bob Naegele, engineer of Colwell-Naegele Associates Inc., said that there were plans submitted since their last planning commission meeting in July. He said they issued a review letter on Aug. 5, which is when comments were addressed.

“Since the August 5th letter, (the planning commission) addressed everything on our concerns,” he said.

Naegele said that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) submitted a slab-suppression system plumbing plan.

“If DEP is OK with it, that’s all that really matters unless there’s a building code, which will be handled by BIU (Building Inspection Underwriters),” he said.

Naegele also brought up the impervious cap issue. He said that there is an email from Marty Gilgallon, a geologist, saying that everything is good and to keep them informed. Naegele then mentioned that the Lackawanna County Planning Commission recommended approval. He said that PennDot Highway occupancy permit had to block off the entrance near the former Hawk Oil property by Grove Street. He said that there are trees on the landscape plan showing on the back side of the property along the Marzolino side. He suggested naming these trees. He said that this was discussed during the zoning hearing.

“If that was discussed there, I’m comfortable with it,” he said.

Neagele said that the sewer line will be showing and the applicant said they will look on the exiting sewer lateral for the old gas station. “The building’s in the same general location so it’s a viable option as long as everything works out,” he said.

Gene McLaughlin, owner of DesignBuild and member of the planning commission, said that they have a few species of plant material selected.

“None of which are inviting, which was a point of contention for the landowner to the left of the property,” he said.

Gene listed suggestions for names of the trees. Solicitor Al Weinschenk said that all of the zoning variances are on place. He recommended for the planning commission to vote on a recommendation to council. The planning commission voted to approve sending the first 12 pages of the plan for a proposed office building at 101 N. Abington Road, the former Hawk Oil property, to council for approval.

During a special meeting immediately after, McLaughlin explained the design elements of the future building, which will house Astra Wealth Advisors. He said that DesignBuild tried to make a contemporary office building to fit with the same footprint of the existing building so that it won’t intrude the affected areas for environmental concerns.

“We’re doing the entire building with all high-quality materials,” he said. “The roof is going to be a staining-seamed metal roof in black.”

McLaughlin mentioned that three sides of the building will have Hardie Board siding. He said that stone veneer will be on the corners. He mentioned that the foyer will have a masonry barn wood look. He said that the windows are storefront windows. He said that the ceiling will be full-vaulted.

“As far as the exterior goes, we have accommodated the needs per code and per PennDot and the needs of the community,” he said. McLaughlin said that he can answer any questions. Council voted to approve the plans from pages one to twelve as recommended by the Clarks Green planning commission that were dated on June 17, 2021.

Councilman Dave Rinaldi made a motion to table this motion for a minimum of 72 hours until the public sees the plans. This motion was defeated so the original motions are back on the table.

Weinschenk thanked Albright for coming to the community bringing their business and new building that he plans to construct.

“We’re one of the governments you had to deal with as well as PennDot and DEP,” council president Joe Barrasse added. “And you have our blessing for your new office.”

Albright and McLaughlin thanked council.