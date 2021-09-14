🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Sept. 9, solicitor Frank Bolock announced that the Dalton Sewer Authority has been granted an extension of its technical legal existence for another 50 years by the US Department of State.

He said that the authority’s lifespan will extend until Aug. 1, 2071, under the amendment of the articles of incorporation. He said that a municipal authority needs to conduct a public hearing and enact a resolution approving the proposed amendment of the articles of incorporation. Council voted to approve the amendment to the articles of incorporation of the Dalton Sewer Authority to extend its term of existence until Aug. 1, 2071.

Council then voted to approve a resolution authorizing Dalton Borough Council president and other appropriate officials to execute and file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a local sheriff grant financing on behalf of the Dalton Sewer Authority.

Council president Bill Brandt proposed a resolution for going after some of the LSA (Local Share Account) grant money for a police vehicle. Council voted to authorize filing an application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority on behalf of Dalton Borough.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar announced an upcoming organizational meeting of the Dalton Business & Professional Association (DBPA) on Tuesday, Sept. 21. She also said that she and Brandt talked about the DPW (Department of Public Works) to paint the outdoor fence and spruce up the front of the building. She said that the Dalton Dash is planned again for next Memorial Day. She said that the proceeds from this year’s race will fund the purchase of Christmas lights. She mentioned that a bike rack and signs to identify the parks are in the works.

“The committee is active,” she said.

In other business, Brandt announced that Dalton, Factoryville, Nicholson Township, and Tunkhannock are each looking for a part-time officer. He also said that the borough needs to establish a zoning hearing board.