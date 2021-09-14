🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting, Sept. 13, township manager David O’Neill said that he attempted to set up a meeting with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission about the Scranton Beltway Project. He mentioned that when he told them there will be about 50 to 100 people attending, the commission refused to have a meeting.

“In a nutshell, (the turnpike commission) said ‘No way,’” he said.

O’Neill said that the turnpike commission sent a letter saying they plan to have a meeting possibly during the spring of 2022. He said that he talked with Senator Bob Casey’s regional director, who will look into it.

“I’m pushing the aspect of federal monies being involved,” he said.

O’Neill said that he’s waiting to hear from Casey’s office some time this week.

In other business, O’Neill announced that the supervisors are purchasing a 2022 Ford F-550 from Gibbons Ford under the Co-stars contract. He said that the total cost is $41,500. He mentioned that the supervisors will need proof of approval at a public meeting in order to use liquid fuels fund to purchase it. Council voted to approve using the liquid fuels fund to purchase the vehicle.

In other business, the supervisors voted to hire Daniel Evans as part-time police officer.

Also, secretary Jo Ann Pane announced the pensions for MMO (minimum municipal obligation) for 2022. She said that the N-1 pension will be $100,920; N-2 pension, $14,167; police pension, $247,113. She said that the N-1 pension for MMO last year was $101,516, and the N-2 pension was $7,518 because the supervisors hired more employees. She said that the police pension last year was about $500,000. She explained that the police pension went down $202,100 because people are using it due to the strong investments that TD Ameritrade made with them.

“Police pension MMO is supposed to be going down that we have to put in,” she said. Supervisor Mark Dougherty said that Ameritrade performed a rebalance of the supervisors’ account.