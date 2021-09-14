🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial Auxiliary is planning their 10th annual chicken BBQ at Clarks Summit Post 7069 on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

It will be drive-thru only.

Members of the auxiliary and social members will cook a chicken BBQ dinner which includes a half chicken, a baked potato, cole slaw, baked beans and a dessert. The members include Paula Thompson, president, Laura McLane, secretary, Mike McLane, quartermaster, Jerry and Wendy Mangan, vice president, Linda Wettstein, treasurer, and Don Jones, commander of Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069.

The auxiliary holds a chicken BBQ every year in September.

“We’ve been doing it for 10 years,” said Thompson. “Every year, we keep increasing our chicken. Last year, we sold out, and we’re asking people to get their tickets ahead of time so they make sure they do have a dinner.”

The tickets cost $12 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit veterans, family programs, and the Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069. For ticket reservations, call 570-586-9821 or 570-881-0273.