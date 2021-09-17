🔊 Listen to this

Waverly United Methodist Church (UMC) is hosting a Drive Thru Chicken BBQ on Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Past Waverly UMC Drive Thru BBQs have proven extremely popular with the community, and this event seems to be just as popular, because all the available BBQ dinners have sold out, four days in advance.

Anyone who has already received confirmation that their dinners are reserved should plan to pick up those meals between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) will receive a portion of all Waverly UMC sales from this event as well as 100% of all additional community member donations. The WRC works to end domestic and sexual violence against women, children, teenagers, and men. WRC is guided by the principles of safety, confidentiality, respect, survivor-centered advocacy, diversity, holistic assistance, and social change.

Additional information about the WRC may be found at https://wrcnepa.org/.

Waverly UMC meets on Sundays for in-person worship at 9 a.m. Livestreamed services may be viewed on the Waverly UMC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/waverly.umc.pa. The Waverly congregation is currently examining a series of Christian clichés and other pithy sayings that otherwise well-meaning people often say in response to difficult life events.

Because September is Suicide Prevention Month, the Waverly UMC congregation is also spending part of each September service learning about mental health issues as well as Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, you are not alone. Studies have shown that one out of every five people will experience a mental health issue in his or her lifetime. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text HELP to 741741. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, please call 911 immediately.

Additional information about Waverly UMC may be found at http://www.waverlyumc.com.

Questions about the Sept. 18 Waverly UMC Drive Thru Chicken BBQ may be directed to Ellen Palermo at 570-969-2634.