Just back from seeing all the trailers for our Fall Film Festival on Preview Day, I am blown away by the breadth of topics that are explored in these 21 films at the Dietrich Theater from Friday, Oct. 8, through Thursday, Oct. 28.

In the words of Ronnie Harvey, our Film Booker — “If you are into thought provoking and inspirational documentaries about the human condition, our upcoming film festival is for you. This festival is chock full of documentaries that expand the mind and teach us about nature, art, food and music.”

“Summer of Soul” presents never seen before footage of the 1969 concert, The Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Gladys Knight & the Pips and many more. “Exhibition on Screen: Frida Kahlo,” is the story of the artist’s life, and key works and her colorful and authentic lifestyle. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” based on the bestseller by Peter Wohlieben, teaches us about the vital importance of trees in our world and how they actually communicate with each other. “RoadRunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is the story of how a little known chef became a cultural icon, an unflinching look.

There are three more documentaries in the festival: “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52;” “The Lost Leonardo;” and “On Broadway.” So many films to “expand our horizons and unite us in their unique depictions of life and all the wonderful things it has to offer,” added Ronnie. You can see synopses of all of the 21 films at www.dietrichtheater.com or come to the theater and pick up a brochure.

On your way to the theaters, you cannot help but stop to look at the amazing Quilts and Needlepoint exhibit, courtesy of the Kitson Arts Alliance, and installed by Patrick Robinson and Betsy Green. The workmanship is astounding, requiring great skill and many hours to finish these works. The last one to be installed is a Friendship Needlepoint, loaned by Calista Hendrickson, likely to have been from a community in the North where the recently freed slaves were settling into a new life. Stop and take a look at all the needlework and colorful quilts.

Coming up soon is a weekend of music and wonder of nature: two free events at the Dietrich Theater. On Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., our good friend Rick Koval returns with his Glow Show. Learn why certain rocks and minerals give off fluorescent light, see many specimens, and even take one home with you. Rick Koval is a master presenter. He may even inspire you to learn more or become a collector. This presentation is free because it is sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation.

The same weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 3, another good friend of the Dietrich returns to our stage. Yes, Jay Steveskey, classical guitarist, comes back to us for a concert that takes us through time and space, reacquainting us with favorite classical guitar pieces and introducing us to some new ones. This concert is free because it is sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. To reserve free tickets for either of these events call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

I want to finish with a special thank you to the Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee for welcoming 800 children and families to Touch-A-Truck at Lazybrook Park last weekend. It was such a joyous occasion on a beautiful day. Thank you, Viola Henning, Committee Chair, and all of the volunteers who made it such a special day for so many. And a huge thank you to all of the sponsors and truck drivers and service workers who stood by your vehicles with such pride. We hope we will see you all next year. The children’s programming at the Dietrich will be able to continue to provide free and low cost classes and programs because of all of you who gave so much. The Dietrich seems to inspire us to continue to support efforts to enrich our lives and we are very grateful.