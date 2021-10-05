Happy Fall everyone!

Autumn is the season of the year between summer and winter during which temperatures gradually decrease. It is often called Fall in the United States because leaves fall from the trees at that time.

We are happy to announce that this month we will hold our Fall Book Sale at Dalton Community Library. This bi-annual event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of McGraff’s Pub, directly across the street from the library building. The community support is greatly appreciated and every penny benefits our library and its future projects.

Other important activities going on at Dalton Community Library during Autumn are Kids’ Crew and Story Time. Both activities are held 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Our Kids’ Crew program offers children the chance to have fun as well as be excited by learning. Story Time makes learning fun as it introduces young children to books, rhymes, music and other literacy-based activities.

The Bridge Group will begin meeting every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. For anyone that enjoys playing Bridge, please join us!

Another activity for adults is Saturday Spotlight. This is a lively book discussion group which meets 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, once a month. They discuss books read by and/or suggested by members of the group or by their friends. Discussions cover a multitude of genres and are always informative and encouraging. This month’s Saturday Spotlight will be held on Oct. 30.

If you would like to find out more information about our Saturday Spotlight, please call the library at 570-563-2014.

Here is a thought for you as you contemplate Dalton’s library:

“Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.” — Walter Cronkite