🔊 Listen to this

General Election 2021 is open for business.

The ballot boxes are in place for the public to drop-off their completed ballots at the following convenient locations during normal business hours:

• Lackawanna County Government Center (123 Wyoming Ave., First Floor Lobby, Scranton)

• Carbondale City Hall (1 N. Main St., Carbondale)

• Clarks Summit Borough Building (304 S. State St., Clarks Summit)

• Dickson City Borough Building (901 Enterprise St., Dickson City)

• Moosic Borough Building (715 Main St., Moosic)

• Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building (430 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Township)

The boxes are “live,” and the ballot pick-ups with an Elections Bureau representative and a County Sheriff started last week.

The ballot drop-off deadline at the respective municipal buildings is noon on Friday, Oct. 29.

The box at the Government Center will be remain open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, which is Election Day.