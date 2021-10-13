Arcadia Chorale will celebrate essential workers with their upcoming October concerts.

These celebratory concerts pay tribute to first responders and their families. All essential workers receive free tickets.

The concert, directed by the chorale’s new music director, Matthew Rupcich (Hawley), will feature repertoire honoring the struggle that the country has experienced for the past 18 months. The chorale pays tribute to the ones we lost locally during the pandemic and acknowledges the strife the country has gone through since the pandemic started. Arcadia will sing pieces focusing on darkness and light, thanksgiving, gratitude, social justice, peace and love.

All members of the Arcadia Chorale are vaccinated and will be wearing masks for this performance. Audience members are required to wear masks. Masks will be provided if needed.

The chorale’s season continues with a concert in December with music reflecting the on Christmas story characters. The ensemble plans to resume its traditions of hosting an annual Messiah Sing Along in December and the two-day NEPA Bach Festival in March, before ending the season with a Pops concert in late spring. In May, the Arcadia Chorale will also feature prominently in a Memorial Concert dedicated to the late Dr. Steven Thomas, who passed away in July 2020.