SCRANTON — The Lackawanna Historical Society recently hosted sponsors and players for “Valley Quest: Showcasing Culture,” a countywide scavenger hunt. The hunt will run through Nov. 4, and will send participants on a mission around Lackawanna County to find interesting, often overlooked sites representing the county’s ethnic and cultural history. The program is sponsored by the Margaret Briggs Foundation, Toyota of Scranton, PPL Foundation, WNEP, and Lamar Advertising.

Fourteen teams will compete from local organizations, including the Albright Library, the Arc of NEPA, the Lackawanna County Fair, the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Scranton Cultural Center, LHVA, Valley in Motion, and Neighborworks of NEPA, along with Players will receive clues each Wednesday, focusing on specific areas of the county- the Upper Valley and Waverly, the Mid-Valley, Scranton neighborhoods and the Lower Valley. Clues will take teams to cemeteries and gardens, a one-room schoolhouse, a former colliery, and a local beach, as well as ethnic churches, social clubs, and restaurants.

The hunt will finish on Nov. 4 with a celebration at Lackawanna College’s “409 on Adams,” a live classroom for the Kiesendahl School of Hospitality providing students with real world experience in the culinary field. Teams and guests will have an opportunity to sample ethnic dishes, share stories of their adventures, and see what treasures have been uncovered during the hunt.

For more information, contact the society by email at lackawannahistory@gmail.com.