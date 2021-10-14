🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Marywood University Art Department will present a lecture by interdisciplinary artist J. Morgan Puett as part of its Distinguished Visiting Artist Lecture Series on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. The event will take place in the Comerford Theater, located in the Center for Natural and Health Sciences at Marywood University, and will be followed by a reception in the Shields Visual Arts Center. The lecture and reception are free and open to the public.

Puett is an interdisciplinary cultural producer with an accomplished body of work in the areas of installation art practices, clothing and furniture design, architecture, fine art, film and photography, to name a few. Puett exhibits, lectures, and teaches extensively in venues around the world including, New York City, Tokyo, Chicago, Venice, Charleston, London and many others. She is also the architect of The Mildred’s Lane Project in Beach Lake, which she founded and co-directs with Mark Dion. It is a place that continues to forge new ground, citing that being is profoundly a social and political practice.

The lecture is being offered in conjunction with the exhibition, “Workstyles: The Labor Portraits of Mildred’s Lane in Conversation with The Maslow Collection,” currently on view in the Maslow Study Gallery for Contemporary Art and co-curated by J. Morgan Puett and Ryan Ward.

For more information, contact Ryan Ward at 570-348-6211, ext. 2520.