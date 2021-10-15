🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting Oct. 11, township manager David O’Neill announced that PennDot requires an easement which approves a motion for a permanent traffic signal agreement between Weis Markets Inc., South Abington Township, and 1101 Northern Boulevard, dated as of April 11, 2021.

He said that this approves an easement for both the township and PennDot to repair the traffic signal if needed.

“What the Shoppes at South Abington wanted to do was incorporate the three-leg light,” he said. “There’s a light coming out of Weis and the two legs coming out of Northern Boulevard. They (Shoppes at South Abington) want a fourth leg coming out because that’s where the new Sheetz is.”

The supervisors voted for Supervisor Giles Stanton to sign for the easement.

In other business, O’Neill announced two tax appeals.

One of them is for John Mercuri, who bought one of the three subdivided lots on a property of Gravel Pond Road, which is owned by the McNamara family. He said that it was originally taxed at $15,000 for land. He said that Mercuri bought the property on a buffer and asked for a tax appeal. He mentioned that the tax declined to $12,500.

“That would be about thirty dollars in taxes for us for a year,” he said. The supervisors voted to authorize Solicitor Bill Jones to execute a stipulation for tax assessment appeal to 2021.

O’Neill said that the second tax appeal was by Robert Snyder (no relation to Supervisor Don Snyder) and Judith DeSarro for the property located on 131 Rock Ridge Drive. He said that the new assessment will be $10,500 (originally $12,000).

“It’s a vacant land right now,” he said. “They (Snyder and DeSarro) didn’t do an approval yet. So, they got their land at least reduced to $10,500.”

In other business, the supervisors voted to hire Attorney Scott Blissman as the township’s labor attorney.