🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health is partnering with Keystone Mission to provide on-site COVID-19 testing, well-check services, and COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to residents of the mission and surrounding North Scranton neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8-12 W. Olive St., Scranton.

The regional health care provider will utilize its 34-foot mobile medical clinic, Driving Better Health, to provide services in conjunction with its community partner. Keystone Mission is an award-winning, regional faith-based, nonprofit organization that transforms the lives of homeless men and women in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

“Keystone Mission works hand in glove with regional community social service agencies to provide support to people in our homeless communities in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Justin V. Behrens, L.S.W., CEO and executive director of Keystone Mission. “I believe I am speaking for everyone at Keystone Mission when I say we are extremely grateful for the medical attention The Wright Center is providing to the people we serve. Together, we are working to provide them with healthy minds, bodies and spirits.”

The Wright Center for Community Health will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved in August by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for individuals 12 and older. Although the health care screening and vaccinations are primarily for residents of Keystone Mission, walk-up appointments also are welcome throughout the day.

To make an appointment call 570-343-2382 or go online at TheWrightCenter.org. The Wright Center will never deny health care services based on a patient’s inability to pay.

“The Wright Center for Community Health works collaboratively with community agencies to make outreach to underserved communities in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Robin Rosencrans, practice manager for Driving Better Health. “Our mobile clinic makes vaccinations and well-check services accessible for people who otherwise might not have necessary transportation for appointments with primary care providers.”

Driving Better Health features two fully equipped examination operatories. It is a way to bring health care to the region’s most vulnerable, underserved populations. It is staffed by a multidisciplinary, bilingual primary care team of clinicians who will deliver primary health care to those most in need.