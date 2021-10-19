🔊 Listen to this

La PLUME — The Keystone College Department of Performance Music will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Theatre In Brooks. The hour-long performance is free of charge and will feature a variety of music for all ages and tastes. The evening will include performances by the Keystone Symphonic Band, Chorale, Chamber Singers, and Jazz Ensemble.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, seats must be requested in advance at www.keystone.edu/music or by visiting the Department of Performance Music Facebook page, or by calling 570-945-8599. Guests will have their temperatures taken prior to the event and face masks/coverings must be worn.

The concert will honor the memory of friends and family members who have passed away during the pandemic. Those wishing to have someone included in the remembrance may e-mail photos to music@keystone.edu.