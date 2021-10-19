A dream is now a reality at the Dietrich Theater.

Nine years ago, Erica and I went to the Lizza Studio to find out if Bob could envision a mural on the blank walls of the Dietrich. Bob immediately responded that he could imagine a trompe l’oeil mural, one that tricks the eye or is an illusion that makes you feel you can walk right into it.

This week the third of a series of three murals is almost completed for all to see as you walk or drive past it. At night it is especially breathtaking, says Erica, because it lights up the side of the building.

Funded by the Wyoming County Room Tax Fund, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region with funding from Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the mural celebrates the beauty of our rural landscape with a vintage postcard rendering of the horseshoe curve of the Susquehanna River at the Vosburg Neck with a view of it from the air.

As I went out to gaze at it this morning, master photographer Janie Stabinsky was out on her morning walk to photograph all things bright and beautiful. As her camera captured the mural in the sunlight, I told her to come back after dark to see it lit up, changing the whole ambience of the theater complex at night.

Our Fall Film Festival is in full swing now: 21 foreign and independent films in 21 days. In one week I have seen four unique films, each one a little gem. They were all four perfect reflections of the universal searching for something throughout our lives, something that we may or may not find. “Swan Song” reminds us that the ultimate satisfaction in life is to make a difference to someone or some new way at looking at life.

“Exhibition on Screen: Frido Kahlo” is the story of the life journey of an artist finding the freedom to express herself through her art. “RoadRunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” documents the life and career of the chef who kept searching for new cultures to explore, not only for their culinary traditions, but for their humanity and joy of life. “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is the film that examines the ultimate search of a whale that has been heard but not seen, a whale that has spent decades in search of another whale that can hear its song. All four films are extraordinary films that open our minds and hearts.

For the kids, now is the time to sign up for classes at the Dietrich. Preschool Trash to Treasures for ages 4 and 5 on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, and Dec. 2, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Amy Colley will inspire the young ones to create all kinds of fantastic creatures and 3D constructions with recycled items. They will end up with “green masterpieces!” This class is free, thanks to the Dietrich Fundraising Committee.

Trash to Treasures for ages 5-12 is on Fridays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and Dec. 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The older students will have the same kinds of recycled materials to fire their imaginations, and Amy Colley will be there to aid their construction. This series is $40. Call the Dietrich at 570-835-1022, ext. 3 to register for classes.

For all who are age 13 and beyond, Open Studio and Portfolio Prep and Pottery & Sculpture are also scheduled in November with instructor Steve Colley. In addition to teaching at the Dietrich, Steve also teaches at Marywood University in Scranton. He teaches both of his classes at the theater kind of like the way an orchestra conductor can lead all kinds of musicians. Steve is able to discover what medium each student would like to pursue, then help to enable all students to achieve their very best painting, sculpture, drawing or other creation. It is fun to watch how it all works. Open Studio is on Mondays in November – Nov. 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pottery & Sculpture is on Wednesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and Dec. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Call the number above to register.

As the leaves start to bring us their beautiful autumn splendor, we invite you to make your life more colorful and meaningful by entering new worlds with a new foreign or independent film or by taking a new class. Our doors are open and the popcorn is popping!