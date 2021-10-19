🔊 Listen to this

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons announced it is once again helping stock the Dalton Food Pantry. Rotary members will be donating/collecting pasta and cereal for the Dalton Food Pantry on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at

Clarks Summit Fire Station #1 on Bedford Street.

Donations may be dropped off at that time or in advance at PSBank near Gerrity’s. The club plans to continue this practice monthly.

This endeavor is being conducted in honor of Rotarian Eileen Christian, who started this initiative in 2020.