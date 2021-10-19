🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle will have auditions for “My Three Angels” by Samuel and Bella Spewack at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton, Sunday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Roles available for all in ages 20 to 60’s. The show will be presented Jan. 13 to 23, Thursday through Sunday. Directed by Cathy Rist Strauch. For more information contact the director at 570-351-6842.

The play is a comedy about three convicts on Devil’s Island who start out to rob a troubled family in town but feel so sorry for them they wind up helping them to have a merry Christmas. It was also a film with Humphrey Bogart called “We’re No Angels.”