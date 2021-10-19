DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Oct. 14, councilman Martin Fotta, in his grants report, announced that the committee is working on a RecTap grant to link the Countryside Conservancy trail to Streamside Park without having to use the streets.

He said that he met with Thomas McLane, owner of Thomas J. McLane & Associates, who is contract with the State Department of Recreation. He said that the girls’ softball league is currently using the park’s baseball field. He said that potential uses for the tennis court will appear on Facebook in hopes of input from the community on how to use the trail while using the park’s amenities.

“There is going to be some community input,” he said. “And more to come on that at a future date.”

Also, Fotta mentioned that the committee met with public requirements of an education of MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) through newsletters at the Dalton Fire Company Carnival. He said that KBA Engineering is working on a plan with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

In his law and legislative report, councilman Len Peters read a resolution authorizing council to publicly advertise and request for bids for purchase of certain used borough vehicles and equipment such as the Sterling plow truck and police cars. Council voted to approve the resolution.

In his finance report, Mayor Aaron Holzman said that he and council president Bill Brandt are planning a new budget for the next council meeting.

In his public works report, Brandt said that the DPW (Department of Public Works) had the leaf vacuum retrofitted into their truck.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that Bill Guest, secretary of the planning commission, is working on the history of Dalton for the borough’s website. Also, she announced concerns about repairing the clock located on Main Street.

“Several members of the commission have reached out and try to find more information about that,” she said.

Also, Bonczar announced that the Dalton Business & Professional Association (DBPA) meeting was well attended.

“There were 15 people who attended it and expressed a lot of intent in getting something going,” she said.

In her health and sanitation report, councilwoman Lori Swanchak mentioned that the newsletter for October is finished and posted on the borough’s website and Facebook page.

In his public relations/communications report, councilman Albert Propst announced vacancies of the secretary position.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock said that the amendment of the Dalton Sewer Authority’s articles of incorporation have been filed with the Department of State.

In other business, Brandt announced that he received calls from property owners who want to replace a fallen wall at Huntington Woods. He said that Bolock is working to find out who is responsible for the wall.