Abington Journal - October 21, 2021

Dalton United Methodist Church will hold a chicken barbeque on Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. to benefit the Costa Rica Mission Team. Donations are $13 for adults and $7 for children (6-12). Pre-sale orders are requested. Call 570-575-9300.