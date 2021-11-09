CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Council meeting Nov. 3, councilman Josh Mitchell said that he talked with other municipalities their police departments into one single regionalized department. He mentioned plans to discuss this with both the Waverly Township supervisors and the South Abington Township supervisors. He said that solicitor Kevin Hayes drafted a resolution.

“I expect that the next two months, there will be some continued work on this,” he said.

Mitchell said that he is currently studying the benefits and disadvantages of a regionalized police department. He mentioned that each municipality will need to approve a letter of intent, which will be submitted to DCED (Department of Community & Economic Development). Council voted to approve a resolution approving Mitchell to form a task force for a regionalized police department.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns announced an aggressive driving grant, which will begin on Nov. 15. He said that the grant will focus on school bus speeding, tailgating, and enforcing seatbelts. In other business, council voted to approve:

• Resolutions to adopt the TAN (tax anticipation note), millage, sewer and fire fund.

• Personnel contracts for Yarns, code enforcement officer Jen Basalyga, treasurer Sarah Lodwick, and parking meter repairman George Carros.

• Resolution to approve parking meter suspensions for Saturday, November 13 (2nd Saturday), Friday, November 19 (tree lighting ceremony), and Saturday, November 27 (Small Business Saturday).