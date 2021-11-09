At the Dietrich we love to celebrate!

This week our fundraising coordinator, Shirley Fisher, had a milestone birthday, so our staff took the opportunity to celebrate, complete with crowning her with a tiara, organizing a delicious luncheon, baking a cake, and congregating at the all-purpose table in her office. All of her closest colleagues made sure they were there, an indication of how much we all admire and love her.

For 16 years, Shirley has helped keep us afloat and thriving, through thick and thin. I think she was born knowing how to inspire others to make good things happen. It is Shirley who has mustered a dedicated team, or you could say family, of volunteers to assemble all of the Dietrich Theater gift bags. It is Shirley who makes our film festivals possible by just simply giving us the opportunity to be sponsors. Somehow it is hard to say “no” to Shirley. Every organization needs a Shirley and we are so fortunate that she chooses the Dietrich.

But that’s not the only birthday we are celebrating this week. John Keker has also had a milestone birthday and we celebrate his dedication to the mission of the Dietrich Theater. We are thrilled to have his support for over ten years and we so appreciate his rational guidance in so many ways. John helped lead our expansion project in 2009, and has since served as Treasurer and President of the Board of Directors. His steady and thoughtful leadership has enabled us to continue to serve our community by providing the movies, classes and events that all have come to appreciate.

“John is a great leader and proponent of the Dietrich,” said Erica, summing up how much we appreciate his support.

We also had a grand Halloween celebration with the free showing of “Casper,” complete with complimentary small popcorns and sodas. This event was sponsored by one of our own board members, Toni Hockman. Toni loves to support programs for children, programs and movies, such as puppeteer Tom Knight, All Star Players, and movies in this year’s Twelve Movies of Christmas.

“I am beyond thrilled that 200 people came to enjoy this delightful movie [“Casper”]. The excitement was palpable, the rustling in the seats, and finally the settling down in anticipation as the lights went down,” Toni shared.

We cannot thank Toni enough for making Halloween so special for so many and for continuing to provide so many opportunities for everyone in our community to come to the Dietrich to be entertained.

Can you believe that it is the 25th anniversary of the movie “Twister?” Toni Hockman is also the sponsor of the free showings on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 1 and 7 p.m. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton are advanced storm chasers who are also on the brink of divorce. They find themselves forced to put themselves in the crosshairs of violent tornadoes. This is a thriller like no other! And maybe you will get a chance to thank Toni for bringing it to our screen.

Have you ever seen a play, written and performed by just one actor? On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. Robert Hughes will present “Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Defender of Democracy,” a one-man play that honors our only president who was elected for four terms. In this original play you will learn all about his life and legacy, performed as an interview in a very entertaining way. Call for free tickets at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

We celebrate all of our Dietrich family — Shirley Fisher, John Keker, Toni Hockman and all of you who continue to support the Dietrich or those who come to our movies and programs. You are all part of Dietrich Theater family, its life and its legacy.