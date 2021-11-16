🔊 Listen to this

Have you seen the signs all along the streets and roadsides, the signs that say “Heart and Soul?” The sign on Bridge Street outside the Dietrich says “Tunkhannock Boro Has Heart and Soul.”

You may be wondering what these signs are all about. I have the privilege of being a story listener for the second phase of this Wyoming County project, a project in partnership with the Pennsylvania Humanities Council, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the PA Route 6 Alliance, and the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a two year project to gather residents’ stories about living, working, and playing in all the towns and municipalities of Wyoming County. The goal is to help create a blueprint for future decision making, putting people first in community development and planning purposes.

So how can you be part of this Heart and Soul project? You can help by contacting project manager Deborah Shurtleff at shurtlef@ptd.net to schedule a time to tell us your story. We are hoping to hear all kinds of stories of your life experiences in Wyoming County, and we are especially looking for untold stories, stories that have been overlooked. Down the line your stories can help our municipalities make decisions in the future, decisions governed by what we believe to be our heart and soul.

We need many more storytellers and volunteers. We want to know what you love most about living and working in Wyoming County and what is important to you. Our listening team loves hearing your stories and looks forward to helping our community work toward goals that benefit all of us.

A very appreciative audience had another kind of listening experience last Sunday.

“Isn’t it amazing that just one acoustic guitarist can fill the theater with beautiful music?” exclaimed Erica during the intermission at last Sunday’s Classical Guitar from Spain to the Americas Concert, performed by Jay Steveskey.

Nothing can replace live music in a theater setting when there are no distractions, just the audience and the performer. Thank you, Jay, for an afternoon we will not forget. I am wondering if you noticed that one of us in the audience was so much in the enthrallment of the concert that she couldn’t help humming along to the piece entitled “Maria Elena” by Lorenzo Barcelata. It shows that music can totally enrapture some of us and carry us away. We are so pleased that you will return in the spring, Jay, for the 18th year of guitar journeys to take us to new places.

With the holidays soon approaching, it is time to mark your calendars for several events and classes. Before we know it, Christmas in Our Hometown will be here. Yes, Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until cookies run out, are the days when the Dietrich Theater invites everyone to come for the famous Cookie Walk to pick up a pre-boxed assortment of delicious homemade cookies.

The Holiday Workshop for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is a chance to decorate a cookie, make an ornament, and come away with a balloon creation, just pure fun for all who are young at heart. Plus new this year, the Tunkhannock Business & Professional Women’s Club will present a Letters to Santa activity as part of the workshop.

It is not too early to sign up your 5-12 year old kids for the fun-filled Holiday Camp with Amy and Steve Colley from 9:30 to 11 a.m. of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Dec. 28, 29 and 30. Three days of pottery and sculpture, drawing and painting, and 3-D collage with trash to treasure! Fun for all!

Next week I will give you a sneak peak of the 12 Movies of Christmas coming up at the Dietrich, all free just for you. In the meantime, think about your experience in Wyoming County, either as a resident or visitor. Do you have a story to tell us to help our county make good decisions for the future? You can email Deborah Shurtleff or call another member of the story listening team, Erica Rogler at 570-836-1022 x 3.

We want to hear from you. Be a part of our evolutionary journey!