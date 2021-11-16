🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting Nov. 8, township manager David O’Neill talked about two subdivisions in South Abington Township.

First, he mentioned plans to subdivide a 53.91-acre parcel on 925 Griffin Pond Road, which has an existing building used by Process Technologies, into two parcels of 12.61 and 41.30-acre lots. He said that there are still questions about the adjacent lands. Solicitor Bill Jones explained that segment on the right side of the building has a road, which breaks up the lot. He said that O’Neill will measure the setback of having an easement in the middle of it.

O’Neill then talked about the Weinberger commercial real estate subdivision, which is a 3.48-acre lot to be separated into two individual lots. One lot is to be 2.56 acres, and the other 0.92 acres, which has an existing dental office. He said that a “sliver” of the driveway to the building is a 15-foot access to UGI. He said that the planning commission requested that this would be included in the drawing. He mentioned that land surveyor John Hennemuth doesn’t know if there is a highway occupancy permit (HOP) on it. He said that the supervisors said they want it on the plan either way. He mentioned that they want to make sure the driveway is legal.

“It’s a circular driveway,” he said. “We want to make sure it’s cross-hatched as an easement.”

O’Neill requested a conditional approval in order to allow the supervisors to sign the plans when the conditions are met. The supervisors voted to approve the conditional approval.

In his manager’s report, O’Neill said that the property on Willow Lane, which a couple was using it as an Airbnb, is back on the market. He said that the sale is pending.

In other business, O’Neill said that he received a drawing of the easement area for the traffic signal at the upcoming Shoppes at South Abington.

“We’re still tweaking the agreement,” he said.

Solicitor Bill Jones said that the supervisors need to be the “permittees” for the HOPs. The supervisors voted to approve a motion for the chairman of the board of supervisors to execute a permanent traffic signal easement agreement attached to and made a part of with 1101 Northern Boulevard LLC subject to the township engineer’s review and approval.

During public comment, South Abington resident Russell Caspe expressed interest in serving on the planning commission. Supervisors Giles Stanton asked him about his experience. Caspe replied that he has been a resident of South Abington Township for eight years. He mentioned that when he ran for supervisor, he talked with people in the community about how the township can communicate better. He mentioned that he is the advanced engineering manager at Gentex Corporation.

“I have experience with managing people both up and down, which is very important for overall likeness, being able to talk to both supervisors and people in the community as well as working with my peers,” he said.

The supervisors voted to consider Caspe for the planning commission.