🔊 Listen to this

Just back from Thanksgiving with family in Chicago, I entered the Dietrich gallery to the totally glittering and sparkling holiday decorations and displays, all seemingly in concert to get everyone into the spirit of the season. In Chicago I revisited the old Marshall Field store, now Macy’s, the site that I went to get into the spirit of Christmas when I was a child. The Christmas displays were merry and bright, but I am even more impressed with the Dietrich displays. Each one is lovingly assembled and each one brings back a memory or an emotion.

Peek inside Amy Colley’s dollhouse and experience the night before Christmas. The only light is the moonlight coming in through the windows. The Christmas tree with gifts beneath it is ready for the festivities. Now imagine the Tunkhannock Opera House in 1876. Stephen Hendrickson’s model imagines a Christmas spectacular show, the Circus of Marvels, at the Opera House that used to be on the site of B & R Beverages on Bridge Street, across from CVS. This display features acrobats, dancers, clowns, and musicians, and hidden machinery to make things move. In the years before movies and televisions, live stage shows were the only way to enjoy such a special show. Immerse yourself in the joyous spectacle, push the button to hear the music, push the button to see the movement.

Now watch the vintage electric train go back the forth, inviting you to go back in history to see toys of the past, knowing each one brought joy to a child. Most are metal constructions, made well before plastic became part of our world. Thank you Michael Troy Sr. and Patrick Robinson for the loan of your treasures Go to the next case and see a barn where owls have found a safe place to spend a winter night, a display designed by Jim and Dianne Rosengrant. Imagine how comforted the owls are to be together. Move on the next case to see Irene Troy’s collection of all kinds of whimsical snowmen, lovingly arranged with her daughter, Mary Turner. And finally, get in the spirit by enjoying past Christmas memories in Wyoming County.

Also on display in the Dietrich Theater is an 1877 Saratoga Dome Trunk, restored and embellished by Gary L. Tewksbury, and donated to be raffled, all proceeds to benefit programs at the Dietrich. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth. The trunk has been appraised at $800-$900, due to its age, condition, general appeal, size, shape and ornamentation. A true treasure!

Another true treasure to all of us at the Dietrich was Barbara Jones, our beloved bookkeeper, who was so generous to us in everyway. Barbara was a supporter of our local food pantry for years, and every year we honor her and ask you to support the food pantry by coming to the free showings of It’s a Wonderful Life on Tuesday, December 14 at 2:00, 7:00 and 8:00 p.m., first come, first served. This is our gift to our community, including free popcorn and soda, thanks to Ace-Robbins. All we ask is that you bring along a can of food or a jar of peanut butter or a package of a non-perishable food item to donate to our food pantry to help those in need.

There are so many reasons to come to the Dietrich Theater during the holidays. Inside and out the lighting displays will wow you. The exhibits will take your mind into new worlds. The Twelve Movies of Christmas, free for everyone, will bring back memories and just good feelings. Yes. It is a wonderful life at the Dietrich! And you are invited.