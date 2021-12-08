🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — During December’s Clarks Summit Council meeting, Dec. 1, councilman Josh Mitchell gave an update about the progress of police reorganization — combining police forces with other municipalities.

He said that since November’s council meeting he has presented the idea to the Waverly Township supervisors. He mentioned that supervisor Eric Parry was appointed for that effort, and that he spoke with the South Abington Township supervisors, who designated supervisor Giles Stanton.

“The three of us (Mitchell, Parry and Stanton) essentially are the regional study committee,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said that he hopes to meet with Parry and Stanton to answer any questions they may have. He said that each municipality needs to approve a letter of intent and send it to the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED).

“At that point, they (DCED) will appoint a police consultant to work with is to actually begin to gather data and prepare a study,” he explained. Mitchell said that DCED is currently working on one study. He mentioned that whenever the letter of intent can be submitted, DCED can work on this quickly and can have a report put together in two to three months.

Council voted to approve the letter of intent.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns announced that the police department received body cameras. He said that he needs to speak with the IT department in order to take the next step. He also announced a request from the Clarks Summit Police Association to put the weapon for sale belonging to officer Robert Shedlock, who is retiring.

Council voted to approve the request.

In his solicitor’s report, Kevin Hayes announced that the borough entered into an operative agreement with Community Electronic Information Signs (CEIS) in October 2019 to replace the gateway sign to Clarks Summit. He said that CEIS will front all of the costs of construction and will pay the borough an annual lease.

“They (CEIS) will be able to recover their costs by advertising on a LED screen, which we have access for community announcements and priority emergency situations,” he said.

Hayes mentioned that he asked CEIS for a formal report regarding the progress of the sign. He said that CEIS reported delays in state of approvals from PennDot, which they didn’t receive until late fall. He said that CEIS plans to start construction in April. He said that the design, which was created by a few council members, has been submitted to CEIS.

Hayes also mentioned a bill, introduced to the House of Representatives, that would require the Commonwealth to be responsible for any repairs to sewage or piping on state highways. He said that the legislation would clarify PennDot’s responsibility to the drainage facilities connected to state highways in boroughs. He said that he, council president Gerrie Carey, and borough manager Virginia Kehoe have confronted this matter. He asked for authorization to draft a letter to state legislators asking them to cosponsor this legislation. Council voted to approve this authorization.

Hayes also announced that he and Yarns are working on civil service commission rules.

In other business, council voted to award the Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) to Wayne Bank for the amount of 0.79%.

Council also voted to:

• Adopt the budgets of the general fund, sewer fund, fire fund, and liquid fuels fund with no tax increase.

• Approve the TAN.

• Approve the millage.

– Approve the resolution for the police pension withholding a 5.5% contribution from the Clarks Summit Police Department.

The December work session is canceled. The next council meeting will be the reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 3. Due to the omicron variant, the meeting will be hybrid. Council voted to have the upcoming meetings to be either virtual or hybrid according to the situation.