It is difficult not to catch the holiday spirit with so many celebrations at the Dietrich Theater, celebrations that tend to make everyone smile and feel the good vibrations. The Cookie Walk, the Holiday Workshop, and the Golden Days of Radio Players all show us that it is the simple celebrations that still capture our imagination and hearts, bringing us back to traditions of the past, traditions that are especially relevant today. It is hard to be pessimistic when you see the pure enjoyment of those who came through our doors this last week.

To follow precautions due to the pandemic, a dedicated group of members of the Dietrich Fundraising Committee spent two days pre-boxing the cookies this year. So they were the ones who did the walking! To the delight of organizer Nancy Aiello, several of the donors of homemade cookies volunteered to help with the pre-boxing. When I arrived to help, over 300 boxes were already on the table and ready for sale. Now it was my turn to work, filling each box with a wide assortment of cookies, placing a specially decorated one on the top. Please call Nancy Aiello at 570-836-1988 with your contact info if you can help us by baking your favorite cookies next year. A special thanks to all who baked or boxed this year. We could not have done it without you.

The 19th year of our Holiday Workshop brought at least 150 people to our theater and studios to participate in some old-fashioned Christmas traditions. Some wrote letters to Santa, helped by our friends in Tunkhannock Business and Professional Women’s Club. Now they can wait for a reply, according to the BPW, assuring that they will get one.

In the Murray Theater, Silly Sally, the balloon artist, worked her magic to create any shape each child requested, everything from a little poodle to a creature from Mars. It is such fun to see the kids proudly walk through the halls with their prized balloon creations. Each family group could then walk into the Fassett Studio to decorate a homemade sugar cookie with icing and all kinds of festive sprinkles. I wonder how many made it home before they were sampled. The fourth activity was in the Sheldon Art Studio, a chance to make an ornament for your Christmas tree. This was a serious task for many young ones who carefully strung beads on a pipe cleaner to create their very own candy cane. Thank you, Ace-Robbins, for sponsoring this Dietrich Theater tradition. We heard so many grateful comments and saw so many happy faces.

It felt so good to be in the Evans Theater to witness the return of the Golden Days of Radio Players Christmas Show. We missed it last year when our theater was closed for four months. The good news is that the radio players showed up in full force to present three radio plays from the 1930’s and early 1950’s, all stories of simpler times, all of them with simple messages of good will.

Our own jack-of-all-trades, Esther Harmatz, assembled the cast of 12 volunteer actors, and she chose the plays to perform, and she directed the plays, and she perfectly engineered all of sounds needed, including telephone rings, footsteps, doors opening and shutting, and holiday music, of course.

At the end of the show, MC Charlie Cino introduced all members of the cast and Esther let us know that B.B. Colodny, who had a starring role in the Vic and Sade: Christmas Episode, as the very vocal mother, is 99 years old, and “we look forward to celebrating her 100th in the spring when we all return for the spring show.”

We all gave B.B. Colodny a standing ovation. Thank you to Esther and the cast for giving us such a fun and inspiring evening. And a special thank you to the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin, in memory of Pat Battestin, for sponsoring this program.

Our Executive Director, Erica Rogler, expresses what we are all feeling.

“It feels so good to see the theater bustling again. Like old times! We now see old friends that we haven’t seen for too long. People are coming to the movies and our events and we are so grateful.”