🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — The Clarks Green United Methodist Church (CGUMC) invites the community to attend an in-person Organ Concert on Sunday evening, Dec. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. CGUMC is located at 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green.

The concert program includes titles such as: “Joy to the World,” “O Holy Night,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Christmas in Killarney,” and excerpts from “The Hallelujah Chorus,” to name just a few.

The sixteen concert selections will be performed by Jared Bradway will be CGUMC Music Director. Jared has more than two decades experience playing both piano and organ and has served as Music Director at CGUMC, as well as at Chinchilla United Methodist Church, for the past four years.

At the conclusion of the concert, guests are welcome to enjoy a time of refreshments, including coffee, tea and Christmas cookies. Some of the donated cookies will include those created by the students of “Sweet Peas Cooking School,” (under the direction of Kristen Gregory), which operates out of CGUMC most Saturday mornings.

Any questions regarding this event can be directed to Beth Kostelnik, Secretary, CGUMC.