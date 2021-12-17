🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting Dec. 9, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar talked about the last Dalton Business & Professional Association (DBPA) meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16. She said that the four attendees discussed plans of changing the name of the organization to Dalton Community & Commerce Association. She mentioned that they are looking into making it into a 501c3/non-profit organization.

“There are advantages to making it that structure of an organization because then people can give donations and get the benefit of a charitable tax advantage,” she said.

Bonczar announced that the DBPA will be honored with an annual award in its name. She said that the next DBPA meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the municipal building. She also announced that a town calendar called “The Dalton Trail” is in the works. She mentioned that it will encourage businesses and organizations to advertise including events.

“I think there’s a lot of interest,” she said. “I think it would hopefully take off.”

In his public relations report, councilman Albert Propst announced that the Dalton Do It Center is holding a holiday-decorating contest. He also said that he added two pages on the website (www.dalton.boro.com) — one about garbage and another about voting. He mentioned that the planning commission is looking at putting a brick walkway that would lead to the Dalton memorial. He plans to allow people to buy bricks.

“That would get the opportunity to get the community involved,” he said.

In his mayor’s report, Aaron Holzman thanked everyone involved in Dalton Fire Company’s tree lighting ceremony, which was on Friday, Nov. 26.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock mentioned that there will be a reorganization meeting on Monday, Jan. 3. He said that council members, including newly-elected council members, will be sworn in. He suggested that council do business at that meeting instead of coming back on Thursday, Jan. 13. Council voted to approve this.

Bolock said that the tentative budget will be available in the borough office for people to review once it’s circulated. He said that council needs to advertise the fact that the budget is available for public instruction.

“There needs to be a ten-day period that goes forward before council can take further action on the budget,” he said.

Bolock said that council needs to schedule a special meeting to adopt the budget by Dec. 31. About the Weeks settlement agreement, Bolock said that PennDot wants council to apply for a highway occupancy permit (HOP).

In his law and legislative report, councilman Len Peters announced a resolution amending Resolution 5 of 2020 authorizing council to execute and file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Commonwealth Financing Authority for a local share grant financing on behalf of the Dalton Sewer Authority. Bolock explained that the local share grant changed from $99,000 to $110,000 since the sewer authority intends to purchase a water jet to clean pipes.

In his finance report, Holzman said that the budget for 2022 is nearly complete. He said that the taxes won’t increase this year. He mentioned that the millage will remain at 24.7, which has been for the last two years.

In his public works report, council president Bill Brandt said that the leaves have been vacuumed and the drains have been cleaned. He also said that the salt shed has plenty of salt for the winter.