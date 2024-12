The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National, having rebooted its annual golf tournament, donated $5,000 of the proceeds to the Lackawanna Blind Association in memory of Florence Carlucci. Pictured are, from left, Gail Cicerini, immediate past president of UNICO; Ann Genett, current president of the chapter; Mary Lou Wascavich, executive director of the Blind Association; Vince Martino, golf tournament chairman presenting the check; and Anne Carlucci Martino.