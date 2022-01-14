🔊 Listen to this

DALTON – During January’s reorganization meeting, Jan. 3, the Honorable James Gibbons swore in current council members Jared Gard, Leonard Peters, Albert Propst, and Lori Swanchak as well as new council member Brian Malamud.

Council also voted to elect Bill Brandt as president and Peters as vice president.

Other appointments include:

• Laura Kinney as secretary/treasurer

• Attorney Frank Bolock as solicitor

• John Seamans as engineer

• NBT Bank as depository bank

• Richard Sopko as zoning officer

The regular meeting began immediately afterwards.

In his law and legislative report, Peters read Ordinance 2022-2, which approves the solicitor (Bolock) retainer agreement regarding his continued employment as solicitor commencing January 2022 and extending December 31, 2023. Council approved the ordinance. He then read Resolution 2022-1, which authorizes the awards of contracts for specified items, fixing the salary and compensation of certain officers and employees of Dalton, and leveling taxes with the borough of Dalton within the fiscal year of 2022. Council approved the resolution.

In his public relations/communications report, Propst restated the idea from the planning commission of sponsoring a brick for a veteran to place on Dalton’s memorial park for either this fall or next spring. He said that Andrew Netusil from Long Island Clocks in Wilkes-Barre will repair the downtown clock.

In his solicitor’s report, Bolock thanked council for approving the retainer agreement to start his 30th year as solicitor.

“It’s been my privilege to be here all these years,” he said.

In old business, Brandt announced that council will reassign the committee and committee chairs.

“This year, let’s get progressive,” he said. “Let’s get these committees going, and let’s get more aggressive. I think we’re feeling a little better about what’s happening now.”