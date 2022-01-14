🔊 Listen to this

“What topics would you like to hear and see more about?” asked Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of WVIA, at the preview last Sunday of the second season of All Creatures Great and Small at the Dietrich Theater. Before we saw the showing of episode one of the heartwarming story of the young veterinarian in rural England, he told us about the goals of two new programs at WVIA, new programming that includes the Keystone Edition program and Short Takes, each exploring unique people and places and happenings in our corner of northeastern Pennsylvania. Chris began the presentation by showing one of the recent Short Takes that featured Stephen Hendrickson and how he envisioned and constructed his Christmas in July exhibit at the Dietrich. Our partnership with WVIA has enriched our programming so much and we look forward to many other opportunities to learn more of WVIA’s cultural and arts programming in the future.

The next day at the Dietrich we set a new record for our free Chair Yoga hybrid class, taught by Donna Fetzko: 27 took the class on zoom and 4 were here at the Dietrich in person. Donna will focus on a new challenge each month: this month it is Bone Health.

As the winter brings challenges for some who hesitate to come in person, practitioners can continue to participate with Chair Yoga online. The Dietrich also offers Kundalini Yoga on Zoom. Barbara Tierney, Kundalini instructor, welcomes new practitioners, and I can honestly say that yoga classes transfer really well to the Zoom format. Our Simply Yoga, taught by Donna Fetzko, is held in person in our biggest theater with plenty of room for social distancing. Next week I will tell you about the benefits of Qi Gong taught by Rosalie Allen at the Dietrich. January is the time for so many of us to try to live a healthier lifestyle. Check out all the possibilities at our website www.dietrichtheater.com.

The winter months can be dark and sunless in northeast Pennsylvania, but our Dietrich programming can supply so much light to our days. February has two very illuminating events to brighten our days. Wyoming County Reads, our program to read and discuss notable books at the Tunkhannock Public Library and see movies based on them at the Dietrich Theater, invites you to immerse yourselves in the 1920’s with the stories in The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton. Check our website for the dates of the discussions and the movie showings. It is free and we welcome your participation. All you have to do is borrow, buy, or download the books.

I know that February will be enlightening for me because it brings Winter Fest with 21 foreign and independent movies to our screens, beginning with an Opening Night on Friday, February 18, with two movies with rave reviews: Being the Ricardos and Belfast. So many of us remember the I Love Lucy TV show and cannot help but smile. In this new movie we get insight into the story of a complex marriage, and a trip down memory lane. The second movie is the acclaimed Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, a semiautobiographical depiction of a working class family in the 1960’s in the Northern Ireland capitol. I just read that the music is by Van Morrison and Judi Dench is one of the actors. That’s enough for me to put it on the top of my list of movies I must see.

As I write this column, Erica just told me that 10 people were here for Simply Yoga today, making it a total of 41 yoga practitioners at the Dietrich, on zoom and in person, so far this week. You will be in good company and we will welcome you to join us. You can always call 570-836-1022 ext 3 for information. In the bleak mid-winter the Dietrich beckons you to join us for adventures to bring new energy into your body and mind. You are invited.