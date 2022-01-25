🔊 Listen to this

The paintings of Jesse Clemente, a 33 year old abstract/neo-expressionist, takes your breath away and make you pause when you enter the Dietrich Theaters Earnshaw Gallery. Now a New Jersey resident, his early experimentation with graffiti in the Greenridge train yards of Scranton enabled him to create new interpretations, such as his bold painting he titles “A Winter with Willem de Kooning,” clearly inspired by the Dutch-American abstract expressionist. This painting greeted me and commanded my attention as I entered the theater this morning.

I invite you to find which painting in the exhibit commands your attention. Or will it be one of the whimsical artworks that make you wonder and smile, dolls and creatures that sit beside the paintings? Patrick Robinson and Betsy Green, curators and installers of the exhibit, both of the Kitson Arts Alliance, have connected us with so many artists, artists that open our minds to new expressions. We are so grateful for our collaborations with the Kitson Arts Alliance.

You can take in this exhibit when you come to our free Winter Fest Preview Day on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Sit back and watch all the 21 trailers for the 21 films of Winter Fest, starting on Friday, Feb. 18, and lasting until Thursday, March 10. On Preview Day you are given the brochure with all 21 films, so you can check off the films that you want to make sure to see. You can just show up, a perfect time to gather your friends.

And finally I can announce that all of the 21 foreign and independent films of Winter Fest have been confirmed. Beginning with Opening Night on Friday, Feb. 18, “Belfast” and “Being the Ricardos” begin the festival — two acclaimed films that deserve to be seen on the big screen. “Belfast” is the story inspired by Kenneth Branagh’s childhood, starring Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, the story of a time of tumult in 1960’s Northern Ireland when Catholic and Protestant gangs roamed the streets, a time of fear and uncertainty.

The second film on Opening Night also takes us back to the 1950’s, the time of the “Red Scare” in the United States. Filmed in the 1950’s, “I Love Lucy” episodes live on today and can still be viewed online and on T.V. The movie “Being the Ricardos” takes us back to the 1950’s and the great success of the I Love Lucy T.V. sitcom, but it is focused on the obstacles and challenges that both Lucy and Ricky encounter, professionally and in their marriage. Nicole Kidman’s performance as Lucy has won her a Golden Globes Best Actress award.

Another movie in Winter Fest that has won a Golden Globe award is “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, winner of the Best Picture award. It is a wonderful chance to see the artistry not only of the actors, but also Director Jane Campion. Her depiction of the complex relationships between brothers who are so different, ranchers on the gritty Montana landscape of the 1930’s, the entrance of mother with a sensitive young son, with a background of haunting music, make this a movie that I predict will become a classic.

Next week I will write about all of the documentaries in Winter Fest. In the last couple of years we have had a feast of award winning documentaries, a feast that continues this year’s Winter Fest.

As we get ready to say goodbye to January, we invite you to come and experience Jesse Clemente’s artworks, forcing you to look with new eyes on new interpretations. And we invite you to set your sights on so many new stories told in Winter Fest movies.

Anything that can take us outside of our own worlds and help us understand new points of view or new knowledge brings us renewal and a new sense of purpose. Just like a breath of fresh air!