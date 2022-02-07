🔊 Listen to this

Pictured is the first Wyoming County Reads discussion of 2022. Nineteen people participated. Shown in picture left to right: Margie Young, discussion facilitator Bill Chapla, Gary and Hildy Morgan and Chris Keeney.

As I write this column, I am celebrating that today is 2-2-22! We made it through January and next month is the beginning of spring. But January ’22 was actually quite memorable for the Dietrich Theater.

Thanks to The Area Agency on Aging of Luzerne and Wyoming County and the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation, up to 80 men and women practiced Chair Yoga weekly, taught by Donna Fetzko, either in person at the theater or on zoom. With the aid of a chair, practitioners can get all of the benefits of yoga: increased mobility, improved balance, and an overall sense of wellbeing. To join the dedicated practitioners on Mondays and/or Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Dietrich or on Zoom, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext 3. You are invited!

January also included another fine storytelling session for Wyoming County’s Heart and Soul project. You have probably seen the street signs — Tunkhannock Boro Has Heart and Soul. This project is a two-year journey to gather people’s stories about what they love about living, working or playing in Wyoming County and what might be done to make Wyoming County better. At the January storytelling session, we heard the experiences of an immigrant, an owner of an old family farm, and two longtime residents.

All had recommendations for improvement, recommendations that will be taken into future planning sessions, helping to provide a blueprint for future community decisions.

We invite you to tell your story. Just email Deb Shurtleff at shurtlef@ptd.net.

One of the storytellers affirmed the Heart and Soul project by saying “Keep providing humanities programs.”

We are so grateful to PA Humanities, The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the PA Route 6 Alliance for their support of this program.

February at the Dietrich Theater brings so many ways to keep you learning and entertained. For example, our Esther Harmatz has so many talents, but did you know one is jewelry making? Fun and Easy Stained Glass Jewelry Making for ages 18 and up is on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. She will provide all of the materials for you to create a few pieces of unique and wearable jewelry, all for just $60. This class will enable you to learn a process you can do at home. I can vouch that Esther is a patient and inspiring teacher. You can register for her class at the phone number above.

To keep you entertained in February we have two free movies: “The Age of Innocence” on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 1 and 7 p.m. sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners, and “Hook,” the Dietrich Film Favorite of the Month on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m., which is sponsored by the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee.

Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” is a continuation of the Peter Pan story and is a movie for the whole family and all those who are young at heart. “The Age of Innocence” is based on one of the two books chosen for Wyoming County Reads this year.

You do not need to attend the discussions to see this stunning movie with Daniel Day Lewis and Michelle Pfieffer. As for me, tonight I will be at the first discussion of Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence,” led by our stimulating discussion leader Bill Chapla. Tomorrow night I will be at Preview Day for the 21 sneak previews of the films of Winter Fest. More about these films next week with my thoughts. Saturday I will be at Jeff Mitchell’s Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania and Sunday I will see the film of the Royal Opera’s performance of Tosca on screen.

You, too, can make your February come alive, inspiring and entertaining. Check us out online. Won’t you join us? You are always invited.